Mumbai: Man jumps into the sea from Bandra Worli Sea Link, search operation begins

Mumbai: Man jumps into the sea from Bandra Worli Sea Link, search operation begins

1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Livemint

Mumbai: A man jumped from Bandra-Worli Sea Link into the sea on Monday. Search operation has begun to find the man

A man jumped from Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea link

Mumbai: In a recent incident, a man jumped into the sea from Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link on Monday. Search operation has begun to rescue the person. The search operation is being jointly conducted by Mumbai Police, Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters deployed for search operation say police.

Mumbai: In a recent incident, a man jumped into the sea from Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link on Monday. Search operation has begun to rescue the person. The search operation is being jointly conducted by Mumbai Police, Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters deployed for search operation say police.

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST
