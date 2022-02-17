Maharashtra capital Mumbai today reported 259 fresh infections, though no deaths were reported in the megacity. With this, the active case tally in the state stands at 1,945. Today's Covid cases are slightly more than yesterday when Mumbai recorded 255 Covid infections.

With this, the cumulative Covid tally in Mumbai stands at 10,54,991, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday. Total active patients in Mumbai are 1,945, while the total deaths due to Covid stand at 16,685.

COVID19 | Mumbai reports 259 fresh infections, zero deaths today; Active cases stand at 1,945 pic.twitter.com/zgfmt8Vj3m — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

On 7 January, amid the third wave of the pandemic, Mumbai had seen a record 20,971 cases. Last year, the city had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on 4 April, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on 1 May.

Omicron in 95% of Covid samples:

Around 95 per cent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai were found infected with the Omicron variant that triggered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in late December and which has now ebbed in the metropolis, the city civic body said, reported news agency PTI.

Out of the total 190 samples, 180 (94.74 per cent) were found infected with Omicron, three with the Delta variant (1.58 per cent), one with Delta (0.53 per cent) and six with other strains of coronavirus (3.16 per cent), a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said, citing test results of the ninth round of genome sequencing in the city.

With PTI inputs

