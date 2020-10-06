Home >News >India >Mumbai market fire yet to be doused even after 40 hours
Mumbai: A firefighter rescues a resident of a building after fire broke out in Mumbai (PTI)
Mumbai: A firefighter rescues a resident of a building after fire broke out in Mumbai (PTI)

Mumbai market fire yet to be doused even after 40 hours

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 09:24 AM IST Staff Writer

Seventeen fire vehicles, as many jumbo water tankers and three turn-table ladders have been pressed into service.

A fire which broke out more than 40 hours ago at a commercial building in a cutlery market in south Mumbai was yet to be brought under control as efforts were still on to douse the flames, officials said on Tuesday.

Two fire brigade personnel were injured on Monday during the operation. They were rushed to hospital and later discharged after treatment.

The fire broke out around 4.30 pm on Sunday in the ground-plus-three-storey structure, located near Juma mosque in Masjid Bunder area, the officials said.

It was initially tagged as a 'level-3' (major) fire, but later escalated to 'level-4' (massive), they said.

Seventeen fire vehicles, as many jumbo water tankers and three turn-table ladders have been pressed into service.

Firefighters are on the spot and efforts are still underway to douse the flames, a fire brigade official said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, he said.

As the building has godowns housing garments, cutlery and chemicals, thick smoke was emanating from it, making it difficult to put out the inferno, another fire official earlier said.

He said this is probably the first time after the 2012 blaze in the state secretariat that a fire fighting operation has gone on for so long in the metropolis.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout