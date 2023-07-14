Sensex ends above 66K as tech stocks lead rally

The concerns over the US markets further eased as producer price index numbers were better than expectations, while consumer price index numbers at a two-year low on Thursday, that had boosted sentiments. “This declining trend in inflation in the mother market of US and the resilience of the US economy are the two pillars of support for global equity markets," V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

