Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) A fire that broke out in a five-storey residential building in Marine Lines in south Mumbai at around 12:30pm on Saturday was doused two hours later, though there was no report of injuries to anyone as those stranded on the upper floors were evacuated safely, a civic official said.

The fire at Marine Chambers near the Gol Masjid was confined to the electric wiring and installations, wood furniture, false ceilings, gas supply tube and regulator as well as household items like mattresses of a 2000 square feet flat on the fifth floor, he said. "The fire was doused at 2:10 pm.