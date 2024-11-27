Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in 22-storey building in Dongri, gas cylinder explodes

  • Mumbai Fire: A massive fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in south Mumbai on Wednesday.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Mumbai: Fire brigade personnel douse a fire which broke out on the 14th floor of Dongri high-rise building, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.
Mumbai: Fire brigade personnel douse a fire which broke out on the 14th floor of Dongri high-rise building, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.(PTI)

Mumbai News: A massive fire broke out in a 22-story building in Mumbai's Dongari area on Wednesday after an LPG cylinder exploded.

The incident took place on the 14th floor of Ansari Heights located on Nishan Pada Road in Dongari around 1.30pm and it was declared a level-3 fire at 4pm.

The officials from the fire brigade, civic body are at the spot and efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

At least nine fire engines and other firefighting vehicles have been engaged in the operation.

The people stranded on upper floors are being evacuated to terrace as a precautionary measure as the staircase is filled with smoke. 

“The firefighting operation is in progress with 01 line of 10th floor and other 03 hose lines on upper floors,” said BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

So far, three people have injured in the incident. 

A woman named Anjali Amol Jamdade (35) sustained injury to right shoulder and her condition is stable. Nasir Muni Ansari (49) suffered 15 per cet burned injuries. Samin Ansari (44) has suffered 22 percent burns.  The victims have been been admitted to JJ hospital.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai: Massive fire breaks out in 22-storey building in Dongri, gas cylinder explodes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    212.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.35%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.30
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.36%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,190.25
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.1 (-0.59%)

    Wipro share price

    582.70
    03:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -6.35 (-1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.