Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in 22-storey building in Dongri, gas cylinder explodes

Mumbai News: A massive fire broke out in a 22-story building in Mumbai's Dongari area on Wednesday after an LPG cylinder exploded.

The incident took place on the 14th floor of Ansari Heights located on Nishan Pada Road in Dongari around 1.30pm and it was declared a level-3 fire at 4pm.

The officials from the fire brigade, civic body are at the spot and efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

At least nine fire engines and other firefighting vehicles have been engaged in the operation.

The people stranded on upper floors are being evacuated to terrace as a precautionary measure as the staircase is filled with smoke.

“The firefighting operation is in progress with 01 line of 10th floor and other 03 hose lines on upper floors,” said BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

So far, three people have injured in the incident.