Fire broke out in a seven-storey building in south Mumbai on Friday, a fire brigade official said. The building is located near the Masjid Bunder suburban train station.

Some people are trapped ins the building, the official said.

The blaze erupted around 2 pm in a commercial building near Masjid Bunder in south Mumbai, according to fire brigade. The fire tenders have immediately rushed to the spot. The rescue operation has been started, the officials added.









