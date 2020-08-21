Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in a seven-storey building, many trapped: Official1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2020, 03:24 PM IST
Fire broke out in a seven-storey building in south Mumbai on Friday, a fire brigade official said. The building is located near the Masjid Bunder suburban train station.
Some people are trapped ins the building, the official said.
The blaze erupted around 2 pm in a commercial building near Masjid Bunder in south Mumbai, according to fire brigade. The fire tenders have immediately rushed to the spot. The rescue operation has been started, the officials added.
