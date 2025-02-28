A massive fire broke out on the 42nd floor of Salsette 27 building in Mumbai’s Byculla on Friday, reported PTI.

According to initial details, emergency services have been rushed in. Further details are awaited.

No casualty has been reported in the fire which broke out around 10.45 am at a residential property in one of the twin buildings of Salette 27, said an official from the fire brigade, adding the building is situated on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

Teams from the BEST, police, 108 ambulance services, and other agencies were mobilised immediately, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the partial glass facade of the building were visible from afar, as could be seen in the video.

Previous incident: Earlier on February 22, a fire broke out in a five-storey residential building in Marine Lines in south Mumbai. No report of injuries to anyone was reported as those stranded on the upper floors were evacuated safely.

The Marine Chambers' fire incident near the Gol Masjid was confined to the electric wiring and installations, wood furniture, false ceilings, gas supply tube and regulator, as well as household items like mattresses of a 2000 square feet flat on the fifth floor.

"The fire was doused at 2:10pm. People stranded on the upper floors of the ground-plus-five storey building were rescued by fire brigade personnel and brought down through the staircase. No one was hurt in the incident," an official said.

Also, on February 22, a massive fire broke out at the rooftop facility of a restaurant near the airport in Mumbai. As per details, the incident took place at the rooftop facility of the 10-storey Hotel Fairmont in the Vile Parle (East) near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

According to PTI, quoting officials, around 70 to 80 people were rescued through the staircase after the firefighting operation began.

The fire was doused after about one and a half hours. No injuries were reported in the incident.