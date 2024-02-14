Mumbai may face water cuts soon due to depleting stock in lakes: Report

Mumbai civic body like to impose water cuts in the coming days due to depleting water stock in seven lakes that supply water to the city and a lack of alternate sources, according to media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, these lakes have 7.14 lakh million liters (ML), or 49% of water stock, the lowest in the past three years. Last February, Mumbai's water stock was 54%, and 57% in 2022.

A civic official stated that the water stock can reach 14.47 lakh ML on October 1 and the city could then get sufficient water supply as good rainfall is expected in the catchment area of lakes this September and October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the water deficit can continue if less rainfall happens this year, he said, adding that the BMC will urge the irrigation department to arrange more drinking water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes, the report said.

P. Velrasu, an additional municipal commissioner (projects) said the civic body needs to impose water cuts after some time if the request to arrange more drinking water is not accepted by the irrigation department.

The civic body was forced to implement a 10% water cut on July 1st due to the monsoon arriving later than usual last year. The cut was removed on August 9 after the lakes were filled in part by the July's heavy rains, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To lower air pollution in the city by creating artificial rain, the BMC had asked for expressions of interest in conducting cloud seeding. However, the plans have been shelved for the time being because the civic organization did not receive a response from seasoned firms.

The city receives 3,900 ML of water per day from the BMC. Lakes Tansa, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tulsi, and Vihar are used to extract water.

