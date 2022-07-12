Mumbai may receive moderate rainfall today; Lake levels rise up to 40% in 10-day

Mumbai: Light to moderate rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, but there was no report of water-logging anywhere in the metropolis
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mumbai is likely to receive moderate in the city and suburbs on Tuesday. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Twitter warned people, "Moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mumbai is likely to receive moderate in the city and suburbs on Tuesday. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Twitter warned people, "Moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely".
Light to moderate rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, but there was no report of water-logging anywhere in the metropolis.
Light to moderate rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, but there was no report of water-logging anywhere in the metropolis.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), south Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 12.04 mm in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Monday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm downpour, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), south Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 12.04 mm in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Monday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm downpour, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, the water stock in the seven lakes in Mumbai has risen from 11% to 40%. The water stock in the seven lakes has increased to 5.8 lakh million litres, in comparison to July 11 last year when the combined water stock was 2.5 lakh million litres.
However, the water stock in the seven lakes in Mumbai has risen from 11% to 40%. The water stock in the seven lakes has increased to 5.8 lakh million litres, in comparison to July 11 last year when the combined water stock was 2.5 lakh million litres.
As a result, Mumbai's civic body has withdrawn its 10% water cut for Mumbai, imposed on June 27, and has requested the public to use water judiciously till the lakes reach their optimal levels.
As a result, Mumbai's civic body has withdrawn its 10% water cut for Mumbai, imposed on June 27, and has requested the public to use water judiciously till the lakes reach their optimal levels.
The maximum water is supplied from Bhatsa (48%), followed by upper Vaitarna (16%), middle Vaitarna (12%), Modak Sagar (11%), and Tansa (10%). Tulsi and Vihar provide just 1-2% of the city's potable water needs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The maximum water is supplied from Bhatsa (48%), followed by upper Vaitarna (16%), middle Vaitarna (12%), Modak Sagar (11%), and Tansa (10%). Tulsi and Vihar provide just 1-2% of the city's potable water needs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mumbai is close to meeting its July rainfall target of 855 mm. On the other hand, the other districts of Maharashtra have continued to witness heavy rainfall. In the central state, as many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday.
Mumbai is close to meeting its July rainfall target of 855 mm. On the other hand, the other districts of Maharashtra have continued to witness heavy rainfall. In the central state, as many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday.
Nashik district in North Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of deaths at 12 followed by Nagpur (four). These deaths were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees, and collapse of structures, among others, it said. Chandrapur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Raigad, Thane, and Mumbai did not record any fatalities since the beginning of the monsoon last month.
Nashik district in North Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of deaths at 12 followed by Nagpur (four). These deaths were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees, and collapse of structures, among others, it said. Chandrapur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Raigad, Thane, and Mumbai did not record any fatalities since the beginning of the monsoon last month.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Nashik district till July 14, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains for the last few days. After four straight days of downpour last week, Mumbai has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Nashik district till July 14, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains for the last few days. After four straight days of downpour last week, Mumbai has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall.