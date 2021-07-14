"There is urgent need to build prisons in the state. The number of inmates rose for 24,000 to 36,000 in the city in the last 10 years. Incidentally, 13,000 inmates are out on temporary bail due to COVID-19, so the current prison population is around 33,000. There are plans to build prisons in Pune, Hingoli, Palghar and Gondia," the ADG informed. Ramanand also said he had sought an amendment in the Code of Criminal Procedure so that producing inmates in court in virtual mode is also considered, as the current rules stipulate that evidence cannot be recorded if the accused is not physically present in court.