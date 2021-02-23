OPEN APP
Mumbai Mayor distributes masks to spread awareness as coronavirus cases surge
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar distributed masks in the Dadar vegetable market. (@KishoriPednekar)
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar distributed masks in the Dadar vegetable market. (@KishoriPednekar)

Mumbai Mayor distributes masks to spread awareness as coronavirus cases surge

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 11:48 AM IST Staff Writer

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is set to hold a meeting today with BMC Commissioner and officials, to review the Covid-19 situation in the state

Mumbai: Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar distributed masks in the Dadar vegetable market on Tuesday to raise awareness among people.

"We are aware that people have to come out of their homes for their basic needs including buying vegetables, that is we came here to distribute masks and urged them to use them, sanitise hands and maintain social distancing," Pednekar said while speaking to reporters.

The Mumbai Mayor also said that the awareness programme was conducted with the help of the Police.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to hold a meeting today with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and officials, to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope in a tweet said: "Today, newly 5,210 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 5,035 patients have been cured today. Totally 1999982 patients are cured and discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 53,113."

