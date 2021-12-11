OPEN APP
Mumbai mayor gets threat letter; police send teams to Navi Mumbai, Raigad
Listen to this article

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said that she had received a threat letter at her old residence in Dadar. She said the letter was replete with vulgar language with a threat of killing her family members. 

The mayor filed a complaint with Byculla police station after receiving the letter. She has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil demanding the arrest of the culprit/s and police protection for her family.

She has also said the letter mentioned one Vijendra Mhatre. 

An official said an FIR has been registered against unidentified person under IPC sections 506 (2) and 509 at Byculla police station and teams have been sent to Uran, Kharghar and Panvel in Navi Mumbai and Raigad as part of the probe. 

Later in the evening, Walse Patil said the police have been directed to provide protection to Pednekar and her family. He assured that the person who had issued the threat letter would be immediately traced and punished strictly. 

