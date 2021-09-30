Mumbai: A day after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order for re-opening of all schools in Mumbai for classes 8 to12 from 4 October, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has issued guidelines for the reopening of schools.

Kishori Pednekar has announced strict standard operation procedures (SoPs) for the reopening of school for classes 5 to 12 from October 4.

"We are ready with SoPs to reopen schools. The consent will be taken from the parents of the students and it would be mandatory to give it in writing," the mayor said, ANI reported.

Guidelines for the reopening of schools in Mumbai

1) One class will have a maximum of 50 students capacity and only one student will sit on a single bench.

2) Students have been also asked to come on an alternate days basis.

3) All schools have to be connected with nearby Covid centres.

4) Mask and sanitisers will be given by schools but parents have to make sure one extra mask is kept in the student's bag and at least a small bottle of sanitisers too.

5) Maximum teachers are vaccinated but whoever is left shall get themselves vaccinated by visiting a nearby centre, read the guidelines.

Last week, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Maharashtra government had decided to reopen schools from October 4.

She informed that schools will be reopened in a phased manner. "In rural areas classes will resume from standard 5th to 12th and in urban areas from standard 8th to 12th. Local authorities have been given powers to monitor guidelines set by the government."

