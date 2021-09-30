Mumbai Mayor issues guidelines for the reopening of schools. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai schools reopening: Maximum teachers are vaccinated but whoever is left shall get themselves vaccinated by visiting a nearby centre, read the guidelines
Mumbai: A day after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order for re-opening of all schools in Mumbai for classes 8 to12 from 4 October, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has issued guidelines for the reopening of schools.
Kishori Pednekar has announced strict standard operation procedures (SoPs) for the reopening of school for classes 5 to 12 from October 4.
5) Maximum teachers are vaccinated but whoever is left shall get themselves vaccinated by visiting a nearby centre, read the guidelines.
Last week, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Maharashtra government had decided to reopen schools from October 4.
She informed that schools will be reopened in a phased manner. "In rural areas classes will resume from standard 5th to 12th and in urban areas from standard 8th to 12th. Local authorities have been given powers to monitor guidelines set by the government."
