Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today asked the culprits behind the residential structure collapse in Mumbai's Malad to take responsibility."Today, 11 people have died including children. When a building is declared under the C category (which means it is beyond repair and needs to be demolished), the occupants must be moved out immediately. Culprits behind what happened in Malad should take responsibility for it. More than looking into whose administration was there, it should be seen that who was responsible for it. Had everyone been responsible, it wouldn't have happened," said Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray paid a visit to Shatabdi Hospital where those injured in the Mumbai building collapse are admitted. The chief minister was accompanied by guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condoled the loss of lives in the Malad building collapse and demanded immediate assistance to families.

Saddened to know loss of lives in Malad building collapse incident in Mumbai

My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured



We demand immediate assistance to the families, in-depth inquiry & action against all responsible.#MumbaiRains — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 10, 2021

At least 11 people, including eight minors, lost their lives after a residential structure collapsed on Wednesday night. As many as 18 people have been rescued safely, while seven people have been injured in the incident.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area that is now in a "dangerous condition". The building, which is in dangerous condition has been evacuated. Rescue operations are still underway.

