With Covid-19 cases on a rise across Maharashtra , Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday that all city residents have to work together to curb the spread of the virus and avoid the imposition of a lockdown.

"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. We are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. All Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown," said Pednekar.

State minister Nawab Malik had also stressed the need for cooperation from people's side to control the virus.

"No decision on lockdown in Mumbai, but people have to cooperate, otherwise, strict action will be taken," Malik said.

Pednekar had earlier said that authorities will take strict action against those not following Covid-19 guidelines.

"Ward officials with their teams will monitor Covid-19 situation in their areas. Action will be taken against those not following SOPs," she stated.

Cases in Mumbai

The metropolis had clocked in 2,377 new infections on Wednesday, taking the tally to 3,49,958. A total of 876 people recuperated from the disease, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There are 16,751 active cases in the city currently.

The civic body has sealed 267 buildings with over five Covid-19 cases, whereas 34 active containment zones across the city.

After the Centre's suggestion, the BMC has started taking micro-containment measures to control the disease.

Cases in Maharashtra

The state's Covid-19 situation became grimmer on Wednesday as it recorded more than 23,000 new cases -- the highest one-day rise this year.

With 23,179 infections in a single day, the state's total Covid-19 count now stands at 23,70,507. Along with this, a total of 84 fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 53,080. The fatality rate stands at 2.24%.

There are 1,52,760 active cases in the state now.

Curbs in the state

Worst-hit state by the pandemic, Maharashtra has ordered cinemas, hotels and restaurants to limit guests to half of capacity until the end of the month. Weddings and other social events will also have limited attendance.

To curb spread, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked schools to stop 50% rotational attendance rule from 17 March. It also said that teachers will take their classes in 'Work From Home' pattern with help of e-learning platforms until further orders.

Maharashtra has also locked down some districts including Thane, Nagpur, Pune etc.

Vaccinations in the state

A total of 36,39,989 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the state till March 17, the Maharashtra government said in a statement on Thursday.

Yesterday, 2,74,037 people (2,22,771 Covishield and 51266 Covaxin) were vaccinated in 2908 sessions, the state government further said.

Among the districts with the most number of active Covid-19 cases, 9081 people were vaccinated in Mumbai on Wednesday, 19085 people were vaccinated in Nagpur, 22339 in Pune, 22339 in Thane, 7120 in Amravati, 12264 in Jalgaon, 13331 in Nashik and 7731 were vaccinated in Aurangabad, as per the data of the state health department.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on 16 March and gave a letter to Principal Secretary Rajesh Bhushan requesting the Union Health Ministry to provide 20 lakh vaccine doses per week to Maharashtra.

"Currently, we are aiming to vaccinate three lakh people every day, for which we will need about 2 million doses every week. We have informed the Union Health Ministry," Tope had said.





