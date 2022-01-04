Mumbai: Mayor says will impose lockdown if daily covid cases cross...

Amid mounting concerns over a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said lockdown will have to be imposed in the financial capital if daily Covid cases cross the 20,000-mark.

"We will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

A total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 766 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121).

Meanwhile, India reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 3.24 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886. According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 1,892 cases of Omicron of which 766 have been recovered. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (568), followed by Delhi (382) and Kerala (185).

The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 1,71,830, accounts for 1 per cent of the country's total cases and is currently at 0.49 per cent.

Noting that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus accounts for more than 50 per cent of cases in major Indian cities, Dr N K Arora, chairperson of the Covid working group NTAGI, says the massive surge in numbers indicates the third wave, but there is no need to panic.





