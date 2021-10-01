Ahead of school reopening from next week, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar is scheduled to meet the parents of city-based school students today.

On Wednesday, city's civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - issued an order in regards to reopening of Mumbai-based schools for classes 8 to 12 from October 4.

Further, Strict standards of procedure (SOP) were later were issued on Thursday.

The mayor said, "We are ready with SOPs to reopen schools. The consent will be taken from the parents of the students and it would be mandatory to give it in writing."

Also as per the protocol, one class will not have more than 50 students at a time and only one student can sit on a single bench. Students have also been asked to come on an alternate basis.

There is no compulsion to attend school physically. Students can still attend the classes online.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city on Thursday reported 458 new coronavirus positive cases, while seven persons died due to the infection, the civic body said. With this, its cumulative case tally rose to 7,42,996 and death toll to 16,110, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

As 414 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery figure reached 7,19,632. The number of active cases stands at 4,761, it said, adding that the recovery rate is 97 per cent.

(with inputs from agencies)

