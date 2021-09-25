As Maharashtra government has given its go ahead to reopening of all religious places from 7 October, the first day of the Navaratri, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said “we have to be more cautious regarding the COVID protocols."

"The religious places had to reopen one day. Nobody can stop that from happening. Now, we have to be more cautious regarding the COVID protocols," said Pednekar on Friday.

"This decision was taken after keeping the current COVID situation of Maharashtra in mind," she added.

Pednekar further said that proper sanitization will be provided and social distancing will be maintained inside all the religious places.

While making the announcement of reopening of religious place, on Friday Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people not to drop guard and follow all COVID protocols amid the fear of possible third wave of the pandemic.

“All religious places will be opened from October 7 in the state. The Maharashtra government has prepared itself for a third wave, but with all precautions, the state is allowing relaxations in various activities," he said.

“Although daily COVID-19 cases are showing a declining trend, everybody should take care and follow COVID-19 protocols," he said.

“While religious places are going to be opened, people still need to wear face masks and use hand sanitizers. The management of religious places will be responsible for implementation of such measures," Thackeray said.

State is planning to vaccinate students below 18: Pednekar

Regarding the reopening of schools for Classes eight to twelve in Mumbai, Pednekar said that the state government is planning to provide vaccinations to students below the age of 18.

"All the safety measures and all the COVID protocols will be followed so that the third wave of COVID can be avoided," said Pednekar.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,286 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 65,37,843 and death toll to 1,38,776, a health department official said.

