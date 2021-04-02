Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today warned that more strict measures will have to be taken to control the spread of coronavirus in India's financial capital.

"Nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address people of the state today at 8:30 pm.

The Mumbai mayor also said that a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen in the city due to the surge in case. "We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness," she said.

Maharashtra reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths on Thursday. The state has been the biggest contributor of coronavirus cases on a daily basis in the country in the past few weeks. The state currently has 367,897 active coronavirus cases and has reported over 54,000 related deaths so far.

Thackeray on Sunday had instructed senior officials of the State Health Department and the COVID task force to prepare for lockdown. The remarks had come at a meeting of senior officials of the state's health department and the state government's COVID-19 task force.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that the way the number of cases is increasing on a daily basis, Maharashtra may soon face a scarcity of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister had observed that people are not taking the guidelines seriously and that is why serious steps, similar to a lockdown, need to be considered.

