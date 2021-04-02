Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai mayor warns of strict Covid measures ahead of Maharashtra CM's address

Mumbai mayor warns of strict Covid measures ahead of Maharashtra CM's address

Premium
A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from a passenger at CSMT station, in Mumbai
1 min read . 02:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Mumbai mayor also said that a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen in the city due to the surge in case
  • CM Uddhav Thackeray will address people of the state today at 8:30 pm

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today warned that more strict measures will have to be taken to control the spread of coronavirus in India's financial capital.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today warned that more strict measures will have to be taken to control the spread of coronavirus in India's financial capital.

"Nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

She also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address people of the state today at 8:30 pm.

The Mumbai mayor also said that a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen in the city due to the surge in case. "We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness," she said.

Maharashtra reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths on Thursday. The state has been the biggest contributor of coronavirus cases on a daily basis in the country in the past few weeks. The state currently has 367,897 active coronavirus cases and has reported over 54,000 related deaths so far.

Thackeray on Sunday had instructed senior officials of the State Health Department and the COVID task force to prepare for lockdown. The remarks had come at a meeting of senior officials of the state's health department and the state government's COVID-19 task force.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that the way the number of cases is increasing on a daily basis, Maharashtra may soon face a scarcity of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister had observed that people are not taking the guidelines seriously and that is why serious steps, similar to a lockdown, need to be considered.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.