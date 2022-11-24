Mumbai measles: BMC lists 'high-risk' areas as cases spike. Details here

Mumbai measles: BMC lists 'high-risk' areas as cases spike. Details here1 min read . 09:08 PM IST
- The high-risk area is M-East & few other parts of Mumbai that have reported a high number of cases
As cases of measles are showing a sudden surge in Mumbai, the city civic body has identified M-East and a few other parts as high-risk areas.
As cases of measles are showing a sudden surge in Mumbai, the city civic body has identified M-East and a few other parts as high-risk areas.
Dr. Mangala Gomare, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Executive Health Officer, said on Thursday, as quoted by news agency ANI, “The reported cases of measles are increasing. The high-risk areas have reported a high number of cases. A total of 22 outbreaks and 9 deaths have been reported"
Dr. Mangala Gomare, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Executive Health Officer, said on Thursday, as quoted by news agency ANI, “The reported cases of measles are increasing. The high-risk areas have reported a high number of cases. A total of 22 outbreaks and 9 deaths have been reported"
Earlier in the day, an eight-month-old boy from Govandi area in eastern Mumbai suffering from measles died in a city hospital on Thursday afternoon. "Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome with Bronchopneumonia with Measles," was said to be the cause of the death of the child admitted to a BMC hospital on November 20 after reporting symptoms like fever, cough, cold, maculopapular rash and decreased respiratory activity.
Earlier in the day, an eight-month-old boy from Govandi area in eastern Mumbai suffering from measles died in a city hospital on Thursday afternoon. "Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome with Bronchopneumonia with Measles," was said to be the cause of the death of the child admitted to a BMC hospital on November 20 after reporting symptoms like fever, cough, cold, maculopapular rash and decreased respiratory activity.
It further informed, "all cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of vitamin-A." And further said that the second dose is given after 24 hours.
It further informed, "all cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of vitamin-A." And further said that the second dose is given after 24 hours.
Presently, measles patients are being treated at eight city hospitals: Kasturba Hospital, Shivaji Nagar Maternity Home, Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Shatabdi Hospital, Kurla Bhabha Hospital, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule hospital, Borivali, and Seven Hills Hospital.
Presently, measles patients are being treated at eight city hospitals: Kasturba Hospital, Shivaji Nagar Maternity Home, Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Shatabdi Hospital, Kurla Bhabha Hospital, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule hospital, Borivali, and Seven Hills Hospital.
Meanwhile, BMC also appealed to the general masses to get their children vaccinated.
Meanwhile, BMC also appealed to the general masses to get their children vaccinated.
"In view of the Measles outbreak in Mumbai all the citizens are appealed to vaccinate their children between 9 months to 5 years of age with Measles containing vaccine," read an official statement.
"In view of the Measles outbreak in Mumbai all the citizens are appealed to vaccinate their children between 9 months to 5 years of age with Measles containing vaccine," read an official statement.
Earlier on November 23, three high-level multi-disciplinary three-member teams were deputed to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The teams will assist the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate requisite operationalising control and containment measures against measles.
Earlier on November 23, three high-level multi-disciplinary three-member teams were deputed to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The teams will assist the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate requisite operationalising control and containment measures against measles.
Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses. If you contract the virus, the disease related to it can last up to ten days. Its common symptoms include high fever, tiredness, severe cough, red or bloodshot eyes, and a runny nose.
Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses. If you contract the virus, the disease related to it can last up to ten days. Its common symptoms include high fever, tiredness, severe cough, red or bloodshot eyes, and a runny nose.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)