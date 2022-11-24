Mumbai measles: BMC lists 'high-risk' areas as cases spike. Details here

Earlier in the day, an eight-month-old boy from Govandi area in eastern Mumbai suffering from measles died in a city hospital on Thursday afternoon. "Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome with Bronchopneumonia with Measles," was said to be the cause of the death of the child admitted to a BMC hospital on November 20 after reporting symptoms like fever, cough, cold, maculopapular rash and decreased respiratory activity.

