Mumbai: Measles cases rise to 323, response immunisation to begin tomorrow

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 15 new measles cases which took the tally of cases recorded in Maharashtra's capital since the start of the year to 323
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that Mumbai saw 15 new cases of the measles on Wednesday, with no fatalities. Since the beginning of the year, 323 cases have been reported in the capital of Maharashtra.
So far this year, there have been 724 cases in the state. In Maharashtra this year, fifteen patients have passed away from the virus that primarily affects children. All 15 fatalities have been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- 11 in Mumbai, three in Bhiwandi and one in Vasai-Virar.
A press release read that BMC is planning to start `Outbreak Response Immunisation' from 1 December (tomorrow).
Yesterday, Mumbai's civic body had reported in a bulletin that there were five new measles cases and one possible death.
Apart from Maharashtra, Kerala is also witnessing a measles outbreak at present. According to Dr Jose Ouseph, State President of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Malappuram district is the most affected one in Kerala. So far the district has reported 160 cases of measles, but there has not been any mortality due to the disease, he added.
The Kerala government has urged parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated without fail. Known as 'ancham pani' in local parlance, measles mainly affects children.
(With inputs from PTI)
