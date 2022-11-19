Mumbai measles outbreak: Cases surge to 176, death count increases to 8

The measles tally in Mumbai rose to 176 on Friday, up from 169 a day earlier, while the number of suspected deaths remained unchanged at eight, a civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's bulletin issued here late evening said the suspected cases of measles stood at 2,860. "In eight civic wards of Mumbai, the outbreak of measles has occurred at 17 locations. So far, eight suspected deaths have been reported. The death committee will review all these cases," the bulletin said.
Measles is a serious viral infection that small children can easily avoid with a vaccine.
Droplets that are released into the air by coughing or sneezing can spread the disease.
The BMC bulletin confirmed the death of a 10-year-old girl from measles in Mumbai, but since she was from Bhiwandi in the neighbouring Thane district, it would be added in the toll there.
"As of now, the BMC has surveyed 23,87,386 households and it found 2,860 suspected patients having fever and rash symptoms, including 237 in the last 24 hours.
Symptoms of measles do not begin until 10 to 14 days after exposure. They include a red, blotchy skin rash, fever, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat, and cough.
An established measles infection cannot be treated, but over-the-counter fever reducers or vitamin A may alleviate symptoms.
Pregnant women and children under the age of five are the most common victims of measles. They are more likely to be exposed if they have low immunity and are not vaccinated at the right time. The spread of the disease is much more rapid if they come into contact with communities of affected individuals.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released information that India has the highest number of cases in the world between April and September 2022, being the Measles capital of the world.
A total of 32 new patients were admitted in various hospitals on Friday, taking the total number of admissions to 136," it said. Of these 136 hospitalised patients, 64 are in the 1-5 year age group, and 28 patients are in the 5-9 age segment. "Seven patients are on oxygen support and two are on ventilator support.
A total of 46 patients have been discharged since November 4. Citizens must get their children in the 9-month to 5-year category vaccinated against measles," the BMC bulletin informed.
A total of 46 patients have been discharged since November 4. Citizens must get their children in the 9-month to 5-year category vaccinated against measles," the BMC bulletin informed.