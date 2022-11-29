Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Mumbai: Measles tally rises to 308; 5 new cases, 1 suspected death

Mumbai: Measles tally rises to 308; 5 new cases, 1 suspected death

1 min read . 10:09 PM ISTLivemint
Mumbai has recorded 308 confirmed cases of measles this year.

  • Mumbai on Tuesday recorded five fresh measles cases and one suspected death.
  • With the new additions, the city's tally of measles cases has risen to 308 so far

Mumbai's civic body reported in a bulletin on Tuesday that there were five new measles cases and one possible death. The city now has 308 confirmed cases of measles this year, eight fatalities, and four additional suspected fatalities.

The bulletin said 43 new patients were added to the civic-run hospitals in the city, while 29 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The deceased, a five-month-old boy who lived in Wadala, is said to be the deceased, according to the civic body. The patient lacked any vaccinations. On 23 November, he became feverish, and on 2 November, he started to get a rash all over his face and trunk.

On 26 November, the boy was admitted to a BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) hospital and was found to have developed conjunctivitis. He also developed respiratory distress on 27 November and was put on a ventilator a day later.

“The patient's condition continued to deteriorate and despite continued efforts to resuscitate, he could not be revived. The patient died at 4.45 pm," the civic body said, citing "septic shock with broncho-pneumonia and measles in a case of sub-aortic ventricular" as the cause of death.

(With inputs from PTI)

