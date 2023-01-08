Mumbai Mega Block today: These trains will be cancelled

Thane-Vashi and Nerul From 11.10 AM to 4.10 PM, the Up and Dn Transharbour lines will be disrupted. Dn line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel departing Thane from 10.35 AM to 4.07 PM, and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 AM to 4.09 PM will remain cancelled.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}