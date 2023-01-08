Mumbai Mega Block today: These trains will be cancelled

Mumbai Mega Block today: These trains will be cancelled1 min read . 06:43 AM IST
These services will experience issues due to the Mumbai Mega Block today.
On January 8, Central Railway will run a Mega Block on the Trans-harbour and Harbour Lines in order to do maintenance. The following lines will experience issues due to the Mumbai Mega Block today.
The Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon and Vashi/Belapur/Panvel departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.04 AM to 4.47 PM and 10.48 AM to 4.43 PM, respectively, would remain suspended.
Thane-Vashi and Nerul From 11.10 AM to 4.10 PM, the Up and Dn Transharbour lines will be disrupted. Dn line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel departing Thane from 10.35 AM to 4.07 PM, and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 AM to 4.09 PM will remain cancelled.
Both the Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Dn Harbour line and the Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line will be cancelled from 11.40 AM to 4.40 PM.
Both the Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai departing from Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 AM to 5.13 PM and the Up Harbour line services departing from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.07 AM to 3.20 PM will remain cancelled.
During the block time, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8). On January 8, from 10 AM to 6 PM, Harbour line passengers are allowed to travel via Main Line and Western Railway.
