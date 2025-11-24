Attention passengers! Mumbai Metro-3 brings 25 per cent ticket discount to differently-abled riders; details here

To promote a more inclusive travel experience on the Mumbai Metro-3 (Aarey–Cuffe Parade) route, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has introduced a significant fare concession for passengers with disabilities.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro halts services at BKC station due to fire outside entrance

Commuters with disabilities are now receiving a 25% discount on Metro-3 tickets, which can be accessed through the ‘MetroConnect 3’ app. The 25 per cent concession was activated from November 23, according to MMRC.

Here's how compensation will work On local and long-distance trains, individuals with 80% disability receive a 75% fare concession, while their attendants get a 50% discount. Mumbai Metro lines 1 (Ghatkopar–Versova), 2A (Dahisar–Andheri West), and 7 (Dahisar–Gundavli) also provide fare concessions for disabled commuters.

Earlier, in a statement, MMRCL said the company is committed to ensuring an accessible and inclusive transit system for all commuters, including persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line 4 to get 39 driverless trainsets soon | Details inside

However, Metro-3 had not offered this benefit until now, which has caused dissatisfaction among several disability-rights groups. Deepak Kaitike, a journalist-activist who has been demanding a 50 per cent concession for PwDs in the underground metro (Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in suburbs), however, slammed MMRCL for the delay in implementing the decision.

“Ten days were promised for implementing the 25 per cent concession for persons with disabilities. However, even after 20 days, the ticketing system has still not been updated, and no disabled passenger is able to avail the discount,” Kaitike said in a post on social media platform X, as reported by PTI.

He claimed Mumbai's first underground corridor, Metro Line-3 or Aqua line, is still not disability-friendly as several lifts remain non-functional, making it impossible for wheelchair users to travel.

The fully underground line connects Colaba in south Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in the western suburbs via the financial district of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), covering major commercial and administrative hubs.

Mumbai metro The 33.5-km-long corridor has 27 stations, and except for one (Aarey JVLR), all are underground.

The entire line was inaugurated on 9 October. Mumbai Metro-3, the city’s first fully underground corridor, includes 27 stations: Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk (Fort), CSMT, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum (Worli), Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Shitaladevi Temple, Dharavi, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Vidyanagari, Santacruz, the domestic and international CSIA terminals (T1 and T2), Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ, Marol, Aarey Colony, and Aarey Depot (JVLR terminus).