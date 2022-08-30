Mumbai Metro: Trial run of Mumbai's Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 today1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 09:20 AM IST
- Metro line 3, which will be a 33.5 km underground route, will connect Colaba in south Mumbai with the western suburbs
Listen to this article
The trial run of Mumbai's Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 will be conducted today at Sariput Nagar in Aarey area, an official said. This marks an important development in the realisation of the Metro track shrouded in controversy. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis will attend the event. Metro line 3, which will be a 33.5 km underground route, will connect Colaba in south Mumbai with the western suburbs.