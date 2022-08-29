Mumbai Metro 3: Trial run to be held on 30 August2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 08:13 PM IST
The Metro line 3, which will be a 33.5 km underground route, will connect south Mumbai with the western suburbs.
The trial run for Mumbai Metro line 3 which routes Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line will be conducted on 30 August. The trial will be held at Sariput Nagar in Nagar, news agency PTI has cited officials. The event will be attended by Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.