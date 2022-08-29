Mumbai Metro 3: Trial run to be held on 30 August

Meanwhile, Fadnavis had claimed that 25 percent of work of the Mumbai Metro car shed in Aarey Colony was completed after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had given his approval. While speaking in the Legislative Council, Fadnavis had averred that no more trees will be cut for the car shed project, and said he was ready to apologise for the sake of Mumbai's people if someone felt it was a crime to cut trees at night.