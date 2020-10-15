Mumbai metro allowed to start from today. All details you should know

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow metro trains in Mumbai to operate from October 15 in a phased manner under its mission 'begin again'.

Mission 'Begin Again'

The state government said metro rails will be allowed to operate in a graded manner and the SOPs for the same will be issued by the Urban Development Department.

Soon after the government's decision, the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which operates the Versova- Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor in the megalopolis, said the services on the route that were suspended since March, will resume from October 19.

SOPs to be issued

"The Urban Development Department will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the same," reads the guidelines.

A spokesperson of the MMOPL said that they have received an official communication from the state government about starting the metro services.

Allowed but to operate from Monday

Taking to Twitter, the MMOPL said that metro line operations between Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar will resume from 8.30 am on Monday.

"We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs and are set to restart passenger operations from Monday," it said.

Common passengers?

It, however, did not make it clear if common passengers would be allowed to use the services or whether it was restricted for essential services staff, like suburban locals.

The 11.7 km long metro line used to ferry over 4.5 lakh commuters every day.

