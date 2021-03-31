French mobility company Alstom has been awarded by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) the contract to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 234 metro cars, including personnel training for Line 4 and the extension corridor (Wadala-Kasarvardavali-Gaimukh). The order is valued at €220 million(Rs1854 Crores).

New products have been added to Alstom’s portfolio as part of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation (BT) on January 29, 2021. The combined portfolio of products, signalling, engineering and services allows a significantly increased offering for customers across India and the Asia Pacific Region.

“These are exciting times, and this first order, following our merger with Bombardier Transportation demonstrates our continued commitment towards partnering in the country’s Make-in-India mission. We are glad to have been awarded this prestigious project by MMRDA and look forward to commencing work on this. Alstom is proud to play a part in strengthening the country’s infrastructure and providing world-class mobility solutions to the commercial capital of India," said Ling Fang, Region President, Alstom Asia Pacific.The Line is a 35.3-kilometre-long elevated corridor with 32 stations.

Alstom's products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions.

The new group's combined revenue amounted to EUR 15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020, as per the release.

Supporting the government's modernisation initiatives, Alstom has introduced several breakthrough technologies in India with world class rolling stock, rail equipment and infrastructure, signalling and services, it said.

Alstom currently has six industrial sites across Bihar (Madhepura), Andhra Pradesh (SriCity), Tamil Nadu (Coimbatore), Gujarat (Savli and Maneja) and West Bengal (Kolkata).

