“These are exciting times, and this first order, following our merger with Bombardier Transportation demonstrates our continued commitment towards partnering in the country’s Make-in-India mission. We are glad to have been awarded this prestigious project by MMRDA and look forward to commencing work on this. Alstom is proud to play a part in strengthening the country’s infrastructure and providing world-class mobility solutions to the commercial capital of India," said Ling Fang, Region President, Alstom Asia Pacific.The Line is a 35.3-kilometre-long elevated corridor with 32 stations.