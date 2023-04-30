Mumbai metro announces 25% fare concession on these 2 lines from tomorrow. Who can avail it?1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 07:17 AM IST
Senior citizens will have to provide age proof for availing the fare concession in Mumbai metro from May 1.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced that citizens aged above 65 years, 'divyang' (disabled) persons, and students up to Class 12 can avail of a 25% concession in the fares of Mumba Metro - Line 2A and 7 - from May 1, celebrated as Maharashtra Day.
