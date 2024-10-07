Mumbai Metro Line 3 opens today: Complete guide to train schedule, ticket fares — everything to know

Mumbai Metro Line 3 opens today: Phase 1 of the long-awaited Mumbai Metro Line 3 is open for the public from today, October 7, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the route last week.
The 12.5 km Phase 1 route will run between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Aarey JVLR. The ₹14,120 crore section of Mumbai Metro Line 3 connects Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport. It also links to the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka station.
Also known as the ‘Aqua Line’, for Mumbaikars, Phase 1 promises to ease connectivity between the metro's town and suburban areas.
