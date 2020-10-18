Mumbai Metro services are set to resume from tomorrow, October 19, with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place. The Maharashtra government on October 14 permitted the resumption of metro services in the state from October 15. Mumbai Metro , however, took a few days extra to accomplish all the safety runs. Metro train services will be only half of the pre-COVID levels and will operate at a third of the passenger capacity.

Here is all you should know about travelling in Mumbai Metro from tomorrow (19 October):

1) The trains will ply from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.

2) Use of mask, maintaining social distancing will be mandatory, and thermal screening of passengers will be done at entry gates.

3) Children, elderly people advised not to travel by metro.

4) According to report in PTI, only 200 services of trains will run with services in either direction in up to 8 minutes as against 5 minutes and 400 services earlier.

5) As against 1,350 people per service earlier, now the train will carry only 360 people, news agency PTI reported.

6) Passengers are encouraged to use digital tickets, smart cards or QR code-based tickets.No plastic token will be issued.

7) Carry minimum luggage and avoid metallic items.

8) Leave the marked seats inside the train vacant.

9) Temperatures inside the coaches will be maintained between 25-27 degree Celsius.

10) Use of Aarogya Setu is advised.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,94,552 today, according to the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country with 1,85,750 active cases. While 13,58,606 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 41,965 have succumbed to it.

