Mumbai Metro will extend the operational hours in the evening from today. The last metro train will be available from Versova at 9:50 pm and from Ghatkopar at 10:15 pm from Monday onwards.

"MumbaiMetroOne has extended its operational hours in the evening. Now board the last train from Versova at 9:50 pm and from Ghatkopar at 10:15 pm," Mumbai Metro informed the commuters via a tweet.

Besides, Mumbai Metro has also increased daily train trips to ensure commuter comfort starting today (7 June). The frequency will be 10 minutes in peak and 15 minutes during off-peak hours.

At present, metro services are available with the first train from Versova at 7.50 am and the last train from Ghatkopar at 10.15 pm. Now, the first train from Versova will leave at 06:50 and the last train from Ghatkopar at 22:15.

After the lockdown, Mumbai Metro one services were opened to all from 19th October 2020, without age or gender restrictions and with strict safety protocols.

The Maharashtra government had announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions across the state, based on the parameters of the weekly COVID-19 case positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai is categorised under Level 3. Level 3 areas are those where the positivity rate is between 5% and 10% or more than 40% of beds with oxygen are occupied.

