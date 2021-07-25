Mumbai Metro is hiring engineers. Pay scale, eligibility — All you need to know

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has invited applications to appoint qualified and experienced professionals for the posts of junior and deputy engineers. Application process began from 21st July and will end on 31st August.

Interested candidates can apply online. The MMRCL has posted a detailed advertisement on its website, candidates are advised to go through the document before applying.

Here are some important details

Educational Qualification

Deputy Engineer (PST): Full time Degree in Electrical Engineering from recognized institute / university / college

Deputy Engineer (E&M): Full time Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized institute / university / college

Jr. Engineer-II (PST): Degree/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized institute/ university/ college

Jr. Engineer-II (E&M): Degree/ Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized institute / university / college

Pay scale

Deputy Engineer (PST): Grade (E2) Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000 (IDA Pay scale)

Deputy Engineer (E&M): Grade (E2) Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000 (IDA Pay scale)

Jr. Engineer-II (PST): Grade (W6) Rs. 35,280 – 67,920 (IDA Pay scale)

Jr. Engineer-II (E&M): Grade (W6) Rs. 35,280 – 67,920/- (IDA Pay scale)

Age

Upper age limit for all posts is 35 years

Selection Procedure

Candidates applying for the posts will be called for personal interview. The candidates will be shortlisted for interview, based on their eligibility and experience in the relevant field.

How to Apply

Candidates are required to apply online only through MMRCL official website: www.mmrcl.com

Go to 'Careers', and then - MMRCL Recruitment Advertisement 2021-04.

No other modes of application will be accepted.

Candidates are required to have valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the recruitment process. MMRCL will send intimation of personal interview and any other information regarding your application only through the registered E-mail ID.

The online registration will remain active from 21st July to 31st August.

In order to avoid last minute rush, the candidates are advised to apply early enough.

There will be a preview of the application filled in by the candidate before submitting the application, so that it can be edited.

After submission of application, no modification will be permitted.

