Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate new Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 today, January 19. The new metro lines will be open to public the next day, January 20. The two lines are worth around ₹12,600 crore.

The metro line 2A which connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar in Andheri West (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro lines 7 connects Andheri E–Dahisar E (red line) and is around 16.5 Km long.

As per the report, on the Line 2A, the first metro will leave the Andheri West station at 6 am while the last will be at 9.24 pm.

Speaking of Metro Line 7, the report states that the first metro on this route will start at 5.55 am from Gundavali station and the last one at 9.24 pm.

Speaking of fares, the price of the ticket is ₹10 for 3 km, with an additional charge beyond that. As per Times Now report, the fare a distance of 3-12 km will be ₹20, for 12-18 km the fare will be ₹30. The fare for 18-24 km will be ₹40 while that for 24-30 km, the ticket price will be ₹50.

Both these Metro lines pass through Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) and are expected to reduce traffic from these major roads as well as help reduce crowding in existing suburban local train services.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jointly reviewed Metro lines 2A and 7 at the Gundavali Metro station.

Mumbai Police has deployed its 4,500 personnel in the western suburbs as a part of security arrangement ahead of the visit of PM Modi to Maharashtra. It has further announced the deployment of four units of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and one unit each of the Anti-Riot Squad and Rapid Action Force.

Flying activities including the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft will not be allowed from noon till midnight under the jurisdictions of four police stations, namely BKC, Andheri, Meghwadi, and Jogeshwari on Thursday, the Mumbai Police said in an order on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)