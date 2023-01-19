Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 to commence operations tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 07:03 AM IST
Mumbai: The metro line 2A which connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar in Andheri West (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate new Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 today, January 19. The new metro lines will be open to public the next day, January 20. The two lines are worth around ₹12,600 crore.