Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 to commence operations tomorrow

Speaking of fares, the price of the ticket is ₹10 for 3 km, with an additional charge beyond that. As per Times Now report, the fare a distance of 3-12 km will be ₹20, for 12-18 km the fare will be ₹30. The fare for 18-24 km will be ₹40 while that for 24-30 km, the ticket price will be ₹50.