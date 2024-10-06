Mumbai Metro Line 3: Check ticket prices, timings, route of first underground train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai's first underground Metro Line 3, featuring 10 stations from BKC to Aarey.

Livemint
Published6 Oct 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off metro train between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line 3, Maharashtra, Saturday, Oct 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off metro train between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line 3, Maharashtra, Saturday, Oct 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 5, inaugurated Mumbai's first underground Metro Line 3 and launched the MetroConnect3 app designed to enhance the travel experience for commuters.

The BKC to Aarey stretch Mumbai Metro Line 3 has 10 metro stations and once fully operations, the underground train will cater to around 13 lakh passengers daily.

As Mumbai gets its first underground line, here are the ticket prices, routes, timings of the train and key details to help Mumbaikars plan their journey:

TRAIN TIMINGS, FARES, STATIONS: ALL ABOUT THE MUMBAI METRO LINE 3 

Stations of Mumbai Metro Line 3: The corridor between BKC and Aarey that the PM inaugurated during the day has 10 metro stations.

Also Read: Mumbai Metro update: When will the city’s first underground start? Route, timings, and other details of Aqua Line

These are BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T 2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ and Aarey Colony JVLR, which is the only station at grade.

The Aarey-BKC stretch connects both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It also links to the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka station.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will be running 96 daily services between Aarey and BKC.

Also Read: PM Modi flags off Mumbai’s first underground metro: BKC to Aarey JVLR Section Now Open | Watch

Timings of Mumbai Metro Line 3: The first train will begin operations from 6:30 am; the last at 10.30 pm. On Sundays, the first service will commence at 8.30 am.

Train frequency is estimated to be about 3-4 minutes.

Fares of Mumbai Metro Line 3: The minimum fare on the line will be 10, while the maximum will be 50.

KEY FACTS ON MUMBAI METRO LINE 3

  1. The Mumbai Metro Line 3 is set to operate at a maximum speed of 85 kmph, with an average running speed of 35 kmph.
  2. The first phase of this line is expected to reduce vehicular traffic by as much as 6.5 lakh trips, with road traffic along the route projected to drop by 35%.
  3. The line is also estimated to save around 3.54 lakh litres of fuel annually.
  4. The 12.69 kilometre stretch between Aarey Colony and BKC is part of the 33.5 kilometre Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line 3.
  5. Once fully operational between Aarey to Colaba in south Mumbai, Line-3 will cater to around 13 lakh passengers daily
  6. It will ferry approximately 2500 passengers in each rake of eight coaches.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 09:10 AM IST
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 09:10 AM IST

