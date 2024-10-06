Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai's first underground Metro Line 3, featuring 10 stations from BKC to Aarey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 5, inaugurated Mumbai's first underground Metro Line 3 and launched the MetroConnect3 app designed to enhance the travel experience for commuters.

The BKC to Aarey stretch Mumbai Metro Line 3 has 10 metro stations and once fully operations, the underground train will cater to around 13 lakh passengers daily.

As Mumbai gets its first underground line, here are the ticket prices, routes, timings of the train and key details to help Mumbaikars plan their journey:

TRAIN TIMINGS, FARES, STATIONS: ALL ABOUT THE MUMBAI METRO LINE 3 Stations of Mumbai Metro Line 3: The corridor between BKC and Aarey that the PM inaugurated during the day has 10 metro stations.

These are BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T 2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ and Aarey Colony JVLR, which is the only station at grade.

The Aarey-BKC stretch connects both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It also links to the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka station.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will be running 96 daily services between Aarey and BKC.

Timings of Mumbai Metro Line 3: The first train will begin operations from 6:30 am; the last at 10.30 pm. On Sundays, the first service will commence at 8.30 am.

Train frequency is estimated to be about 3-4 minutes.

Fares of Mumbai Metro Line 3: The minimum fare on the line will be ₹10, while the maximum will be ₹50.