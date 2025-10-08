Mumbai Metro Line-3 inaugurated: Check stations, fares, timings and other details

Mumbai Metro Line-3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, on Wednesday, 8 October 2025. The Metro Line-3 is Mumbai's first fully underground metro corridor.

Advertisement

With the opening of the 10.99-km Phase 2B stretch, from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, the underground metro corridor covers a total distance of 33.5 km and has 27 stations.

The prime minister inaugurated the final phase of the metro corridor virtually from Navi Mumbai, where he also inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has announced that passenger services on the entire underground corridor between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR will commence from 9 October.

“Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure. Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai,” Modi wrote on X shortly before the inauguration ceremony.

Advertisement

Here are the key details regarding the Mumbai Metro Line-3 Daily ridership has been projected at around 13 lakh passengers.

End-to-end travel time from Cuffe Parade to Aarey is expected to take approximately 54 minutes.

List of 27 Stations on Mumbai Metro Line-3 Mumbai's first fully underground metro line has 26 underground stations and one at-grade station (Aarey JVLR).

Phase 1 - Aarey JVLR, SEEPZ, MIDC - Andheri, Marol Naka, Sahar Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport - T2, Santacruz Metro, Bandra Colony, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)

Phase 2 – Bandra Kurla Complex, Dharavi, Shitala Devi Mandir, Dadar, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Worli, Acharya Atre Chowk

Phase 2b – Acharya Atre Chowk, Science Museum (Nehru Science Centre), Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CSMT Metro (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus), Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, Cuffe Parade

Advertisement

Timings: The first service from both Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade will start at 5.55 AM, while the last train will depart at 10.30 PM from both directions, reaching the terminal stations by 11.25 PM.

Fares: Single Journey Ticket

0–3 km - ₹10

3–12 km - ₹20

12–18 km - ₹30

18–24 km - ₹40

24–30 km - ₹50

30–36 km - ₹60

36–42 km - ₹70

Other Key Details Direct access to both domestic (T1) and international (T2) terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Interchanges at major stations like CSMT Metro, Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Dadar, and Mahalaxmi.