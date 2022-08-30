Mumbai's latest Metro line-3 successfully flagged off for trial runs. 5 points

Mumbai Metro Line 3 will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one street-level station
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Tuesday launched the trial run of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line-3 at Sariput Nagar in Aarey Colony.
Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) successfully conducted trial run of the first trainset delivered by Alstom for Mumbai’s Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 (Aqua Line). The trial run marks an important development in the realisation of the Metro track shrouded in controversy. Before giving the green signal, Shinde and Fadnavis inspected the Metro train from inside.
"Nearly 17 lakh people will travel daily on this line once it is operational. With the commencement of this line, nearly seven lakh vehicles will go off road. It will definitely support the environmental cause," he said.
Mumbai Metro Line 3 will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one street-level station. Alstom is also equipping this line with the latest generation of CBTC signaling technology (Urbalis 400). This is Alstom’s proprietary technology that results in increasing average capacity by 30% in manned services and unattended train operations (UTO) and helps reduce energy consumption by 30%.
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Things to know
Click on the image to enlarge
Today, the first metro trainset was flagged off for trial runs by Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharastra and Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM, Maharastra along with Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC. The metro trainset ran a 3-km stretch from Sariput Nagar, Aarey to Marol Naka for the inaugural trial run.
Alstom is indigenously designing, manufacturing, and commissioning 31 lightweight, fully furnished modern passenger train sets of 8 cars each (248 metro cars) for the 33.5-km long underground stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3. This is the biggest rolling stock contract in India’s urban mobility sector for the company, valued at approximately €315 million. Making it easy to travel for Mumbaikars, these metro trains are estimated to reduce 35% of overall traffic and help in reducing air and noise pollution.
These trains are built at one of Alstom’s largest urban Rolling Stock manufacturing units in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh. This world-class facility has an annual manufacturing capacity of 480 cars, with a strong portfolio of delivering to major Indian and international metro projects.
Click on the image to enlarge
It is the city’s first metro project that can run driverless and the trains have 75% motorization making operations efficient. This is also the city’s first fully underground metro project.
“Themed on ‘Dynamic Fluidism’ that takes inspiration from the city, these trains prioritize high interior density layout to maximize space efficiency, enabling each trainset to carry 3,000 passengers per trip. It offers a unique design, and a wide range of configurations and ensures the highest performance due to the perfect combination of proven and reliable components and innovations,"according to a statement by Alstom.
