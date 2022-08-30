Mumbai's latest Metro line-3 successfully flagged off for trial runs. 5 points

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Things to know

Mumbai Metro Line 3 will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one street-level station. Alstom is also equipping this line with the latest generation of CBTC signaling technology (Urbalis 400). This is Alstom’s proprietary technology that results in increasing average capacity by 30% in manned services and unattended train operations (UTO) and helps reduce energy consumption by 30%.