From May 1, Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 have announced a concession of 25% on the fares for citizens aged above 65 years, persons with disabilities, and students up to Class 12. The discount will be applicable to the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai One) holders for 45 or 60 trips.

These lines are operated and maintained by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDAA).

To be eligible for the concession, persons with disabilities need to submit valid documents such as medical or government certificates for disability, while senior citizens will have to provide age proof. Students will have to show their or their parent's PAN card along with their school ID. The documents can be shown at any ticket window on the Line 2A and 7 route.

The move is aimed at providing a gift to Mumbai residents, according to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. CM Shinde has also announced that travel for senior citizens on state transport buses will be free while women can avail of a 50% concession in bus fares.

Line 2A, also known as the yellow line, runs between Dahisar E and DN Nagar in Andheri West. On the other hand, Line 7, also known as the red line, runs between Andheri E and Dahisar E. The concession will be extended to thousands of Mumbai One cardholders.

The official statement by CM Shinde has said that the move is expected to benefit thousands of citizens and is a gift to Mumbai residents. The discounted fare is expected to be beneficial for citizens who use these lines for their daily commute.

