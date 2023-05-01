Mumbai Metro offers 25% fare concession from today: Check eligibility, documents needed and more2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 06:48 AM IST
The move is aimed at benefiting thousands of citizens and is a gift to Mumbai residents, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
From May 1, Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 have announced a concession of 25% on the fares for citizens aged above 65 years, persons with disabilities, and students up to Class 12. The discount will be applicable to the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai One) holders for 45 or 60 trips.
