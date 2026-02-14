Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse LIVE Updates: One dead, three injured in Mulund mishap; police, fire services on spot

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: One person was killed, and three others were injured after a portion of a pillar of an under-construction metro rail route in Mulund, north-east Mumbai, collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occured near pier number P196 during the construction of the ongoing Metro line in the RAJV (Milan) area close to the Mulund Fire Station. Detailing the incident, the MMRDA said a section of the parapet fell from a height and struck an auto-rickshaw passing by.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Other individuals who were injured have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45) – who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable health condition, reported ANI, citing BMC

