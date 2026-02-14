Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse LIVE Updates: One dead, three injured in Mulund mishap; police, fire services on spot

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: One person was killed, and three others were injured after a portion of a pillar of an under-construction metro rail route in Mulund, north-east Mumbai, collapsed on Saturday afternoon.
The incident occured near pier number P196 during the construction of the ongoing Metro line in the RAJV (Milan) area close to the Mulund Fire Station. Detailing the incident, the MMRDA said a section of the parapet fell from a height and struck an auto-rickshaw passing by.
The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Other individuals who were injured have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45) – who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable health condition, reported ANI, citing BMC
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray criticised the state government over the incident.
“Life has no value under the BJP regime. Falling pieces from metro lines, unsafe modes of transport, cars/ bikes falling into open pits with no help for hours. What a shame! Soon a day will come when countries will issue travel warnings for such things in our country too,” Thackeray alleged
Attacking the state government, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said a wall had collapsed and the then newly inaugurated metro line 3 had got flooded amid heavy rains last year and asked if the BJP-led dispensation would blacklist the contractor (for today's incident).
"Not likely- may be it'll show a penalty of a few lakhs and let the contractor get more tenders," Thackeray said.
"If you notice, pillars are already painted- before the work was completed. This will cost the state some crores and then once work is finished, crores again to do them up," he said, reported PTI
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Saturday reached the spot of the incident. She said that the incident is a result of "huge negligence" and stressed upon looking into the matter to understand exactly what has happened, reported ANI
Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad slammed the state government over the incident and questioned whether the lives of Mumbai residents had "become so cheap". In a post on X, she claimed authorities were more focused on publicity around infrastructure projects than ensuring public safety.
— An autorickshaw and a Skoda car – both were heavily damaged after a slab of the parapet wall fell on the vehicles.
The incident happened after a slab of the girder bridge of under-construction metro rail line 4 collapsed.
Line 4 is an under-construction route from Wadala in south-central Mumbai to neighbouring Thane with a large section passing over the arterial LBS Road connecting areas like Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund.
An autorickshaw and a Skoda car – both were heavily damaged after a slab of the parapet wall of the girder bridge fell on the vehicles.
MMRDA said the incident occurred around 12:15 pm (IST) near pier number P196 during the construction of the ongoing Metro line in the RAJV (Milan) area close to the Mulund Fire Station. A section of the parapet fell from a height and struck an auto-rickshaw passing by, said the state body.
A part of a cement metro pillar collapsed during the construction and fell on an auto-rickshaw near the Johnson & Johnson Company in Mulund, said the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).
