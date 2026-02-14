Subscribe

Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse LIVE Updates: One dead, three injured in Mulund; CM Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh ex-gratia

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced 5 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased's heirs, and said that cost of treatment of those injured would be borne by the state government. He has also ordered a probe into the matter. Keep checking for latest updates

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated14 Feb 2026, 04:06:50 PM IST
Maharashtra, Feb 14 (ANI): One dead and three others injured in a major accident after a part of a cement metro pillar collapsed during construction and fell onto a rickshaw at LBS Road, Mulund, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)
Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: One person was killed, and three others were injured after a portion of a pillar of an under-construction metro rail route in Mulund, north-east Mumbai, collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occured near pier number P196 during the construction of the ongoing Metro line in the RAJV (Milan) area close to the Mulund Fire Station. Detailing the incident, the MMRDA said a section of the parapet fell from a height and struck an auto-rickshaw passing by.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Other individuals who were injured have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45) – who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable health condition, reported ANI, citing BMC

Follow updates here:
14 Feb 2026, 04:06:42 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: Maharashtra CM orders inquiry

Mahrashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the incident in Mulund, which lead to the death of one person, and injured three others

14 Feb 2026, 04:04:55 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: CM Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh ex-gratia

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the deceased's heirs, and the cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the state government. He has also ordered an inquiry into the matter

14 Feb 2026, 03:48:53 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: Which Oppn leaders have criticised?

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray criticised the state government over the incident.
“Life has no value under the BJP regime. Falling pieces from metro lines, unsafe modes of transport, cars/ bikes falling into open pits with no help for hours. What a shame! Soon a day will come when countries will issue travel warnings for such things in our country too,” Thackeray alleged

14 Feb 2026, 03:43:43 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aditya Thackeray attacks state government

Attacking the state government, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said a wall had collapsed and the then newly inaugurated metro line 3 had got flooded amid heavy rains last year and asked if the BJP-led dispensation would blacklist the contractor (for today's incident).

"Not likely- may be it'll show a penalty of a few lakhs and let the contractor get more tenders," Thackeray said.

"If you notice, pillars are already painted- before the work was completed. This will cost the state some crores and then once work is finished, crores again to do them up," he said, reported PTI

14 Feb 2026, 03:25:53 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: ‘Huge negligence…' claims Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Saturday reached the spot of the incident. She said that the incident is a result of "huge negligence" and stressed upon looking into the matter to understand exactly what has happened, reported ANI

14 Feb 2026, 03:19:40 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: ‘Parapet body was fitted yesterday…' - More details emerge

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde reached the site of the incident, and claimed that it was a result of “huge negligence.” Speaking to reporters, she said the 'parapet body was fitted yesterday' (Friday), reported ANI.

14 Feb 2026, 03:12:23 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad slams BJP-led state govt

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad slammed the state government over the incident and questioned whether the lives of Mumbai residents had "become so cheap". In a post on X, she claimed authorities were more focused on publicity around infrastructure projects than ensuring public safety.

14 Feb 2026, 03:07:34 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition, vehicles damaged – Key points to know

– One person was killed, and three others were injured after a portion of a pillar of an under-construction metro rail route in Mulund, north-east Mumbai, collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

– The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav and the injured as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40).

– Out of the three people injured, Rajkumar is currently in critical condition and has been admitted to the ICU of a nearby hospital, reported ANI.

— An autorickshaw and a Skoda car – both were heavily damaged after a slab of the parapet wall fell on the vehicles.

14 Feb 2026, 03:01:56 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: Line 4 of metro connects which spots?

The incident happened after a slab of the girder bridge of under-construction metro rail line 4 collapsed.
Line 4 is an under-construction route from Wadala in south-central Mumbai to neighbouring Thane with a large section passing over the arterial LBS Road connecting areas like Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund.

14 Feb 2026, 03:00:07 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: Vehicles heavily damaged

An autorickshaw and a Skoda car – both were heavily damaged after a slab of the parapet wall of the girder bridge fell on the vehicles.

14 Feb 2026, 02:57:11 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: Area cordoned off

14 Feb 2026, 02:52:32 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: MMRDA details incident

MMRDA said the incident occurred around 12:15 pm (IST) near pier number P196 during the construction of the ongoing Metro line in the RAJV (Milan) area close to the Mulund Fire Station. A section of the parapet fell from a height and struck an auto-rickshaw passing by, said the state body.

14 Feb 2026, 02:41:31 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: Deceased identified, 3 people injured

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Other injured individuals have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable health condition, reported ANI, citing BMC

14 Feb 2026, 02:39:20 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: One casualty reported

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of a pillar of an under-construction metro rail route in Mulund, north-east Mumbai, collapsed.

14 Feb 2026, 02:39:20 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: Visuals of incident emerge

14 Feb 2026, 02:39:20 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: How did the incident happen?

A part of a cement metro pillar collapsed during the construction and fell on an auto-rickshaw near the Johnson & Johnson Company in Mulund, said the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

14 Feb 2026, 02:39:20 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Mishap LIVE Updates: How many people have been injured?

At least three to four people are feared injured after a portion of a pillar of an under-construction metro rail route in Mulund, north-east Mumbai, collapsed today afternoon.

