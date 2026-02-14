Mumbai metro pillar collapse: Under-construction segment collapses in Mulund; 3-4 persons feared injured

A portion of a pillar of an under-construction metro rail route in Mulund, north-east Mumbai, collapsed on Saturday afternoon. About three to four people are feared injured, a fire brigade official told PTI.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 12:20 pm on the arterial LBS Road in front of the Johnson and Johnson factory.

“A cement slab of the pillar collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw below, completely smashing the three-wheeler. Three to four persons are feared injured,” the official told PTI.