Mumbai metro pillar collapse: Under-construction segment collapses in Mulund; 3-4 persons feared injured

A portion of a pillar of an under-construction metro rail route in Mulund, north-east Mumbai, collapsed on Saturday afternoon. About three to four people are feared injured, a fire brigade official told PTI.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 12:20 pm on the arterial LBS Road in front of the Johnson and Johnson factory.

“A cement slab of the pillar collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw below, completely smashing the three-wheeler. Three to four persons are feared injured,” the official told PTI.

“Fire brigade and police personnel as well as staffers of the firm constructing the metro rail route (Line 4) are at the spot to monitor post-incident operations,” the official added.